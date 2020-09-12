Boulder, Longmont weather breaks records

Boulder and Longmont broke several weather records this week after temperatures in the 90s quickly plummeted to a freeze before an early season snowstorm Tuesday and Wednesday.

In Boulder, Sept. 5 and Sunday both saw a record daily high of 99 degrees, breaking previous records of 98 degrees in 2019 and 97 degrees in 1959, respectively, according to National Weather Service data. On Monday, the temperature reached 92 degrees, just 1 degree shy of tying the 2013 daily record.

In Longmont, Sunday saw the city breaking last year’s record high temperature of 97 degrees for that date with the mercury rising to 101.

The next day, Tuesday, Boulder toppled a more than 45-year-old record of its earliest recorded freeze and snowfall, four days earlier the record set Sept. 12, 1974.

Boulder received 5.6 inches of snow over the two-day storm. Surrounding areas did not receive nearly as much, with Longmont getting only 1.7 inches.

However, that was enough for Longmont to break its Sept. 23, 2000, record for earliest snowfall in the city, according to previous Longmont Times-Call reporting.

Tuesday and Wednesday also set a new record for low temperatures for the date in Boulder, with the temperature falling to 32 degrees and 30 degrees, respectively, breaking the Sept. 8, 1941, record low of 35 and the Sept. 9, 1941, record low of 32. Thursday hovered around the 1962 record low of 35 for the date, NWS data shows.

Longmont’s recorded low temperatures of 35 degrees on Tuesday and 32 on Wednesday were not record-breaking, but Wednesday’s low was just one degree above the record set in 1941.