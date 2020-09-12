Colo. 119 construction trucks on, single-lane closures expected as guardrail installed

Crews continue construction on Colo. 119 — Boulder Canyon Drive — with lane closures expected as a guardrail is installed and the traffic pattern shifts. Crews continue construction on Colo. 119 — Boulder Canyon Drive — with lane closures expected as a guardrail is installed and the traffic pattern shifts.

Between Monday and Wednesday, crews will install guardrail at the Chapman Drive intersection with Colo. 119, a news release from Colorado Department of Transportation states. Motorists should plan for lane closures at the intersection.

On Friday there will be a traffic shift in the lower portion of the canyon, the release states, which will lead to slower speed limits as flaggers direct traffic on the narrowed lanes with no shoulders.

The lower portion of the canyon is slated to be paved Wednesday and Thursday as weather allows.

Road reconstruction and bridge repair is underway between mile points 39 and 40, and one traffic control signal remains in place at that area.

Due to the construction zone, the Boulder Creek Trail remains closed at mile point 40, but the Boulder Falls Trail and parking lot remain open.

During work hours, up to 40-minute delays are expected, the release states.

The paving is part of the ongoing $31 million Boulder Canyon Colo. 119 project that is intended to repair damages from the 2013 flood. In August, CDOT officials confirmed that they expect to finish the joint project with Boulder County in late December.