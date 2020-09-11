GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

CU Boulder coronavirus cases top 200 since semester began

By | klangford@prairiemountainmedia.com |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

University of Colorado Boulder reported 45 new cases of coronavirus today, bringing the campus total to 219 cases since classes began on Aug. 24.

Medical services staff conducted 139 diagnostic tests on Thursday. There were 488 diagnostic tests completed this week and 1,258 since Aug. 24.

The use of campus isolation spaces has nearly tripled since Monday, with 44 of the 249 isolation spaces now in use.

CU Boulder conducted 722 monitoring tests on Thursday for a total of 3,096 so far this week.

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

Katie Langford

