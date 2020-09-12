Family hosts own 9/11 memorial for fallen husband, son and father

Each year the family of Christopher Faughnan — a Colorado native who was working at the top of the North Tower of the World Trade Center when the 9/11 attacks occurred — honors him and other victims at a ceremony at Broomfield’s Amphitheater.

This year, the community event was replaced by remarks from Broomfield Chief of Police Gary Creager followed by an honor guard posting the colors and a bugler playing “Amazing Grace.”

Because of the pandemic, the annual event, which has brought together hundreds of people in the past and is hosted by the City and County of Broomfield, the Broomfield Police Department and North Metro Fire Rescue District, was altered. Creager talked about the courage displayed, the compassion shown, and the unity the nation felt as Americans after the attacks.

“While we may not gather at one location, that doesn’t prevent us from taking a moment to reflect on 9/11 and remember those we no longer have with us,” he said.

He invited those watching to view a commemorative video, which is on the fire district’s Facebook page.

Faughnan’s family decided to have their own ceremony, which included sending messages filled with loving words up to him by releasing balloons. The gathering, which involved Facetiming family members who couldn’t be there, was followed by a family picnic.

In 2006, residents of Broomfield dedicated a permanent 9/11 Memorial to remember the thousands who died Sept. 11, 2001. It sits across from the Broomfield Amphitheater, 3 Community Park Drive.

The family wanted to revisit what Faughnan would want them to represent as a family, said his sister, Ellen Sleevi, including what is occurring with the Black Lives Matter movement and immigration.

“I felt that it was appropriate to try to honor Chris’ memory by making a statement, as a family, in support of Black Lives Matter,” she said.

Sleevi’s grandparents all immigrated from Ireland in the early 1900s, she said, and there were four generations present at the ceremony. One thing Faughnan felt strongly about was knowing what was happening in the world, forming an opinion and acting on it, Sleevisaid.

“He kind of embodied the best of our family,” she said. “It’s been reflect through generations — what we stand for.”

It was clear that when 9/11 occurred, there was much love and an outpouring of support, Sleevi said. Americans saw the world come together, but at the same time, there was an element of fear and hatred that was “powerfully present,” a sentiment that she thinks the nation is facing again today.

His brother, Michael Faughnan, spoke about the challenging times facing the nation — wildfires ravaging in the West, the coronavirus pandemic and divisive feelings about equity and inequality. He thanked everyone for coming together to remember 9/11 and hoped that the love rooted at the event would spread into the world. Christopher Faughnan believed in family and treating others with kindness, something his family keeps alive, he said.

“This day is etched in all of us and in the hearts of our family and so many families,” Michael Faughnan said.

At a New Year’s Eve party in 1999, ringing in the new millennium, family members penned letters saying what their dreams were for the next 10 years. Those letters, including Christopher Faughnan’s went into a time capsule. His sister Maureen Stines read it at the gathering.

On the message to her brother that she tied to her balloon, she told him how proud he would be of his children, his wife and how everyone misses him.

Also read at the gathering was a 2001 letter from a judge in South Orange, N.J., who sent it to Faughnan’s wife, Cathy Faughnan at the time of his passing.

Judge Jerald Carter wrote that he would always remember Faughnan’s decency, which was evident when he first met him on Super Bowl Sunday 1999. A stranger at the brewery where they met began complaining about a community becoming “too black” and called a local school “a cesspool,” according to the letter. He called Christopher Faughnan a “traitor to his race.”

Faughnan began talking to the man, standing up for the community and saying he had no problem sending his children to the school in question and moved to South Orange because of its diversity.

“I still marvel at his fervor during the hostilities,” Carter wrote in the letter. “That I did not get to know him better is my loss. Chris was the best this village had to offer.”