Mostly sunny with a high of 65 today in Boulder

Boulder will see mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s after patchy early morning fog burns off, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 65 and an overnight low of 46. The fog is supposed to clear by 8 a.m.

Saturday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high near 77 and an overnight low of 48.

Sunday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high near 81 and an overnight low of 51.

Monday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high near 84 and an overnight low of 53.

Five-day forecastCheck out what weather is in store for the Boulder County area hereNational Weather ServiceSee what the National Weather service is predicting here24-Hour satelliteWatch NOAA’s 24-hour satellite image hereReal-time conditionsSee what Boulder’s weather is like now at the National Center for Atmospheric Research here

