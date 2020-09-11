Officials searching for New York man in Rocky Mountain National Park

Rocky Mountain National Park rangers started searching Friday for a 24-year-old New York man last seen in August.

Steven “Steve” Grunwald, of Greenville, New York, was reported missing by a friend Thursday. Rangers found his vehicle parked at the Glacier Gorge Trailhead that day, according to a news release from the national park.

Grunwald’s last contact with family or friends was Aug. 28. He was also seen in Boulder that day.

Though his route and destination is unknown, he may have been attempting the Glacier Gorge Traverse on Aug. 29, the release states. The traverse is about 19 miles, including 11 peak summits, and entails sections of fifth-class climbing and difficult terrain.

Grunwald is described as 5-foot 6-inches and weighing 145 pounds, with brown, medium length curly hair. He wears black rectangular classes. He is described as a fit trail runner, backpacker and climber with backcountry experience, the release states. He may be wearing a brown beanie, yellow pants, a blue top layer and blue or red shoes. He may also be wearing a green climbing helmet.

Crews are focusing on the upper Glacier Gorge area by scanning areas of McHenrys Peak and Arrowhead with binoculars as well as areas in upper Glacier Gorge from Keyhole Route of Longs Peak, the release states, due to the winter weather conditions.

Anyone with information or who was in the area Aug. 29-30 is asked to call or text the National Park Service Investigative Services Bureau tip line at 888-653-0009, submit information online at www.nps.gov/ISB or email nps_isb@nps.gov.