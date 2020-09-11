GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

UPS submits initial proposal to build 46,600-square-foot Broomfield facility

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) is looking to build a package distribution center near Broomfield’s Interlocken business district.

According to filings submitted to Broomfield planning staff, the delivery-service giant is planning to place the center on an undeveloped plot near 10355 W. 120th Ave., nestled between the Interlocken Office Park to the north, the Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport to the south and less than a mile west of the Denver/Boulder Turnpike.

UPS estimates that the value of the center if built would be about $10.6 million.

It’s unclear what UPS’ expected construction timeline is, or how many jobs could be produced within the center. A spokesman for the company declined to comment directly about the proposal, but said the greater Denver area is a location that UPS is considering for additional improvements to its ground network.

In March, the E-commerce giant Amazon Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN) and McWhinney Real Estate Services Inc. submitted a 200,000-square-foot package delivery center proposal for the city’s Baseline neighborhood, which faced almost immediate pushback from city leaders worried about the potential for noise.

Dan Mika

