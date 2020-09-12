Wildlife displaced from fires not coming into Boulder County, but residents still need to be aware

Though it may feel as if more animals are roaming the streets, officials say wildlife in Boulder County is normal this year — and animals displaced from forest fires across the state are not coming into the county.

“The mantra of the public is all these animals are displaced and coming into town, but we have not seen that and are not expecting to see that in Longmont and Boulder,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife Spokesman Jason Clay said.

Even previous wildfires that burned much closer to Boulder County didn’t lead to any noticeable influx of animals in town, he said.

Clay said if anything, wildlife may wander to agricultural fields looking for food.

“That is the biggest concern of displacement,” he said. “If they find those agricultural fields like the ones currently (with) corn, they are going to like that, and we’ll have the potential for increased game damage on those crops, and the potential for more road collisions.”

Wildlife can still wander all the way into town searching for a meal. In July a bear entered a Boulder home in the 200 block of Pearl Street, stole some food out of the refrigerator and left.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking people to remove attractants from their yards as bears prepare for hibernation. Bears will spend up to 20 hours a day looking for more than 20,000 calories, according to the department.

“The biggest culprit we have with wildlife conflicts in town are from people feeding bears or feeding other wildlife,” Clay said. “Both inadvertently by not securing their attractants and from those that purposely feed animals.”

From April 1 to Aug. 31, Parks and Wildlife received 3,644 bear reports, most involving bears trying to access human food sources. That number is down slightly from the 3,855 reports last year, but is expected to grow rapidly ahead of hibernation.

“As fall approaches, people can think of bears as basically a four-legged walking stomach,” District Wildlife Manager Joe Nicholson, out of the Evergreen district, stated in a news release. “They are biologically driven to pack on calories in preparation for winter, and they spend increasing time looking for the most efficient way to do so. Residents must realize it is their responsibility to secure their trash, remove other food attractants such as bird feeders, and protect backyard livestock with appropriate electric fencing to avoid conflicts that arise from attracting bears to homes.”

In Parks and Wildlife Area 2, which includes Boulder County, Loveland and parts of southwestern Weld County, trash, bird seed, beehives, livestock, tents, homes, cabins and garages have all been targets, the release states. Dog food also led to two minor attacks in Estes Park over the summer.

Along with using bear-proof trash cans, other precautions include securing trash cans and dumpsters, removing bird feeders, closing garages, cleaning garbage cans regularly and locking car and house doors.

People also are encouraged to not allow bears to become comfortable around their homes by yelling, throwing things and making noise to scare them off.

“We have healthy wildlife populations in Boulder County, and that is one very enjoyable aspect of the area,” Clay said. “But residents need to be responsible with their own actions to help keep both you and our wildlife safe.”

For more tips, go to the Living with Wildlife section at cpw.state.co.us.