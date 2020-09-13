Boulder County reports 88 new coronavirus cases, CU Boulder numbers not updated

Boulder County reported 88 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, but no new deaths. The University of Colorado Boulder’s numbers, which were last updated Thursday, showed 45 news cases for that day.

The report of 88 county cases is the largest one-day increase the county has seen, according to Daily Camera reporting. The previously reported highest increase was recorded Wednesday, when the county saw 72 cases reported in a single day.

Boulder County Public Health reported that, as of 2:30 p.m. Saturday, the new caseload brings the total positive or probable cases to 2,759. There have been 79 deaths. Of the county’s cases, there have been 200 people hospitalized and 966 people who have recovered. There are 195 disease investigations in progress.

CU Boulder’s online coronavirus dashboard showed that numbers had been updated through Thursday. According to the dashboard, the 45 cases were reported out of 139 diagnostic tests taken Thursday. Data showed that there were 488 diagnostic tests completed this week and 1,258 since Aug. 24. The Daily Camera reported Friday that the use of campus isolation spaces has nearly tripled since Monday, with 44 of the 249 isolation spaces now in use.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment showed that there have been 60,907 cases. There have been 1,988 deaths among cases and of those, 1,889 deaths due to COVID-19. There have been 7,223 people hospitalized and 773,285 people tested for the virus.

Boulder County cases by age

0-9: 5810-19: 46820-29: 90530-39: 30140-49: 30250-59: 28360-69: 18070-79:14080+:110