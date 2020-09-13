Boulder County reports 35 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Boulder County reported 35 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, but no new deaths.

The new caseload brings the total positive or probable cases to 2,794, Boulder County Public Health reported as of 2:30 p.m. Sunday. There have been 79 deaths. Of the county’s cases, there have been 201 people hospitalized and 968 people who have recovered. There are 190 disease investigations in progress.

Those in the 20-29 age range have the most reported cases at 912, followed by those in the 10-19 age range with 492.

CU Boulder’s online coronavirus dashboard, which generally isn’t updated over the weekend, showed 45 news cases for Thursday out of 139 diagnostic tests taken. Data showed that there were 488 diagnostic tests completed last week and 1,258 completed since Aug. 24.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported that there have been 61,324 cases. There have been 1,988 deaths among cases and of those, 1,889 deaths due to COVID-19. There have been 7,227 people hospitalized and 780,305 people tested for the virus.