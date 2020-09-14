Alfalfa’s schedules Longmont job fair

Boulder-based Alfalfa’s Market Inc., which is taking over the central Longmont storefront previously occupied by fellow grocer Lucky’s Market Inc., will have a job fair this week.

The event will be 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the store location at 700 Ken Pratt Blvd, a company representative told BizWest.

“The store is seeking a variety of roles ranging from clerks, stockers, cashiers, store support, department leadership and store leadership,” the company said. “Applicants are encouraged to fill out an application online first, bring a copy of their applications and updated resumes. Interviews will be onsite and jobs may be offered day of or at a future time.”

