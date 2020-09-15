Competition to pit canned beverage producers

GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Broomfield-based Wine Country Network Inc., publisher of Wine Country International Magazine and organizer of several beverage-based competitions and events, is launching the Canned Challenge.

The Canned Challenge is a competition geared toward canned alcoholic beverages, including hard seltzers, spiked spritzers, premixed cocktails, wine, CBD infused drinks, mixers, hard cider, beer and hard kombucha.

According to a news release on Monday, industry professionals including sommeliers, buyers and trade members will make up the panel for the taste testing part of the competition.

A panel of art directors, designers and retailers will judge the packaging and design challenge.

“Our well-rounded, seasoned panel of judges will taste products double-blind and achieve the fairest scoring results possible,” said Christopher Davies, Wine Country Network CEO and co-founder, in a prepared statement. “We are looking to identify the absolute best products in this exciting category.”

Wine Country Network is accepting applications until Oct. 30. The competition is scheduled for Nov. 15-25 in Denver with parts livestreamed on Zoom. Competition winners will be highlighted in Wine Country International Magazine. Online, consumers will be able to search for highly-rated beverages by location from the competition.

