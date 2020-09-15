GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Crews contain blaze above Settler’s Park in Boulder

Crews are working to battle a fire above Settler’s Park in Boulder / credit Boulder Fire-Rescue
Fire crews contained a a wildland fire above Settler’s Park just west of downtown Boulder.

Just after 6 p.m., Boulder Fire-Rescue tweeted about the fire, warning the Knollwood neighborhood is in a pre-evacuation status.

The fire grew to three-quarters of an acre and was 100% contained as of 6:13 p.m. Crews are beginning mop up, city spokeswoman Shannon Aulabaugh said.

The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.

Flames were 2 to 3 feet tall, Aulabaugh said, and no structures were threatened.

The public is asked to avoid the area as crews continue to work, Aulabaugh said.

This is a developing story. 

Brooklyn Dance

