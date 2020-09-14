GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

CU Boulder reports 89 new positive coronavirus…

News
CU News

CU Boulder reports 89 new positive coronavirus tests

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The University of Colorado Boulder reported 89 new positive coronavirus tests on Friday, the highest single-day total for the school so far this semester.

According to CU Boulder’s online dashboard, the 89 positive tests came from 1,246 screening tests and 318 diagnostic tests. The total for the semester now sits at 308, with 62 isolation spaces in use.

About two-thirds of those cases have been recorded in the week following the Labor Day weekend, with CU Boulder reporting 205 cases between Sept. 8 and Friday.

The previous single-day high for the university was 49 positive tests on Sept. 4.

CU Boulder is currently screening only students living on campus.

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in CU News

  1. Gated Townhome Community In Longmont

    The Shores at McIntosh Lake is an exceptional gated townhome community in Longmont. There are five well-designed floor plans—you’ll find...
  2. What Is Ashiatsu Massage?

    What is Ashiatsu massage, and why are your feet going to love it? Ashiatsu is a barefoot massage technique using...
  3. Alzheimer’s And Dementia Care Provider

    Choosing an Alzheimer’s and dementia care provider is an important decision. AltaVita Memory Care is a trusted memory care center...
  4. Singing From Our Hearts To Yours

    Although live concerts aren’t possible at this time, the Longmont Chorale is working to again present the joy of live...
  5. Lavish Eyelash Extensions

    It’s true: Longer lashes can make you look incredibly attractive in just a matter of minutes! Lavish eyelash extensions will...