Driver arrested after reportedly fleeing Boulder County law enforcement officers in stolen pickup truck

A 35-year-old man was arrested after officials say he fled from several Boulder County law enforcement agencies in a stolen pickup truck before crashing in Westminster early this morning.

Johnny Reyes Perez, 35, is facing charges of aggravated motor vehicle theft, vehicular eluding, speeding, attempted assault of a peace officer, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, reckless driving and leaving the scene of a crash.

Perez is receiving treatment for injuries that are not life-threatening and will be arrested upon his discharge, according to a release.

According to the release, Boulder County Sheriff’s Office units were on U.S. 287 and Lookout Road at 3 a.m. today looking for speeding violations when a Ford pickup truck drove by at 92 mph in a 60 mph zone.

Deputies attempted to pull over the truck, but the driver fled south on U.S. 287, at times going into oncoming traffic and eluding deputies with the sheriff’s office and police from Louisville and Lafayette, who also joined the chase.

At one point, the truck drove through a fenced construction area and almost hit two marked patrol cars.

The pursuit went into Louisville and Broomfield before entering Westminster, where local police were able to deploy stop sticks at Legacy Ridge and 104th Avenue.

The truck failed to negotiate a turn on 104th Avenue and hit a concrete barrier before flipping and landing on its roof in a culvert.

Perez and two passengers were found conscious in the truck and transported to a hospital.

The truck was determined to have been reported stolen out of Longmont, according to the release.