Lafayette Chamber of Commerce hosts inaugural Par-Tee at Topgolf

The Lafayette Chamber of Commerce will host its inaugural Par-Tee at Topgolf event later this month, where registered participants can socialize and have fun golfing with friends while following coronavirus protocols. The event is planned to be held annually.

“You don’t have to be good at golf to participate,” said Executive Director Vicki Trumbo. She sees the event as an opportunity for members to meet new people and network.

Presented by Morrell Printing Solutions and ACE and sponsored by Mr. Handyman, which is owned by Dean Hazelwood, the event will take place at Topgolf in Thornton from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 24. Participants must register and pay the individual entry fee of $85 per person by Sept. 17. All attendees must pay, and there will be no spectators due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The event includes three hours of Topgolf friendly competition, a fajita buffet in a private room, bottomless soda and iced tea; water and alcohol for sale; a golf pro to oversee logistics; and a leaderboard, scorecards and limited clubs provided by Topgolf, or participants may bring their own clubs.

COVID-19 precautions will be taken and enforced, including reserved golf bays limited to six people, 6-foot distancing, plastic shields between bays, socially distanced buffet, food served by masked and gloved staff and all areas cleaned and disinfected hourly.

“If I didn’t feel like the facility was taking all the correct precautions, I would not be having an event there,” Trumbo said.

Contact the Lafayette Chamber of Commerce for more information, at 303-666-9555 or lafayettecolorado.com/.