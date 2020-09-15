GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Longmont police seek information about shots heard Friday night

By Brooklyn Dance | bdance@prairiemountainmedia.com
PUBLISHED: September 15, 2020

Longmont police are seeking additional information about shots heard about 11:40 p.m. Friday.

The area was narrowed down to east of Main Street, west of Collyer Street, north of 19th Street and south of 23rd Avenue, said Deputy Chief Jeff Satur.

Multiple callers and people contacted on foot said they heard multiple gunshots and a vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed, Satur said, who noted it is unclear whether the vehicle was leaving in connection to the gunfire.

“Multiple areas were checked, but no shell casings were found,” Satur said. “Although we found numerous witnesses who heard it, no one saw the shooting.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Longmont dispatch at 303-651-8501.

Brooklyn Dance

