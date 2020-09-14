Railroad track damage leads to delays on Colo. 66 in Longmont

Damage to railroad tracks in north Longmont will result in delays on Colo. 66, and drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

The damage was discovered early Monday morning on Colo. 66 between Erfert and Alpine streets, according to a Facebook post by Longmont police.

A barricade company is on scene and running a one-lane opening, with 20 cars going in one direction on the track and then another 20 from the other direction.

Due to the delays the one-lane opening will cause, residents are asked to take alternate routes until at least 8 p.m. today.