Silos Wellness Center opens after months of construction in Lafayette

A rendering of the Silos Wellness Center in Lafayette (photo courtesy of Sopher Sparn Architects, LLC)
After months of construction, the Silos Wellness Center has officially opened its doors in Lafayette.

Located on the former Lafayette Feed and Grain property at 816 E. Baseline Rd., the Silos Wellness Center houses several businesses that specialize in health, fitness and healing. Some of these businesses include Rocky Mountain Pilates, the Inner Ocean Center for Healing and Bodywork for Liberation.

According to a press release, co-owner of Rocky Mountain Pilates and The Studio at Silos Taylor Howe-Fahlstrom says all participating businesses have operated in Lafayette for years.

“The Silos Wellness Center brings together established, local health and wellness organizations under one roof,” said Howe-Fahlstrom in the release. “We’re coming together to provide a community resource to benefit individuals and the community.”

Services the center offers include massages, acupuncture, Pilates, yoga, barre, dance and personal training.

Howe-Fahlstrom says COVID-19 precautions have been incorporated into the building, such as a ventilation system that frequently moves air out and fresh air in and operable windows.

“Treatment rooms have exhaust fans and HEPA filter air purifiers, and two staircases allow one-way travel to prevent crowding on stairways,” said Howe-Fahlstrom in the release.

Appointment and class times have also been adjusted to minimize the amounts of people in one area and make time for disinfection protocols, said Howe-Fahlstrom. More information regarding COVID-19 precautions can be viewed on the center’s website.

