GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Texas chicken growers allege Pilgrim’s Pride,…

News
Boulder Area news

Texas chicken growers allege Pilgrim’s Pride, chicken industry kept payments to producers down

By | Biz West Media/Prairie Mountain Media
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Two chicken growers in Texas previously contracted with Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. (Nasdaq: PPC) have sued the Greeley company and several other large-scale chicken packers in the U.S., alleging that the industry has colluded to artificially keep compensation down.

In a complaint filed in the U.S. District of Colorado on Monday, Marc and Karen McEntire claim that Pilgrim’s and other major chicken packers such as Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE: TSN), Sanderson Farms Inc. (Nasdaq: SAFM) and Perdue Farms Inc. have since 2008 been part of a “no-poach” scheme wherein they would not try to recruit small growers from one another and share compensation data.

The suit argues that the alleged scheme has put small growers in a position where they were effectively stuck with either taking non-competitive prices for their products or face financial ruin due to the high initial costs in setting up chicken grow-out homes to specifications set by the packers themselves.

The McEntires say they began growing chickens for Pilgrim’s in 2004 and took out $120,000 in debt to add improvements based on the company’s demands before quitting the industry a decade later.

They had to work full-time jobs while caring for the Pilgrim’s-bound broiler chickens because they “were barely able to make ends meet with the compensation provided by Pilgrim’s,” according to the suit.

The suit also includes broader price-fixing allegations echoed in previous antitrust lawsuits, such as the complaint filed two weeks ago by a subsidiary of Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE: POST).

The McEntires are asking the court to grant class-action status to growers across the country that have been compensated by Pilgrim’s and the other co-defendants since 2013, along with damages and penalties for the alleged anti-competitive behaviors as deemed appropriate at trial.

Pilgrim’s has been the target of several government-led legal queries over industry-level pricing practices as of late. It is among multiple chicken producers involved in an ongoing U.S. Department of Justice investigation that began last fall, and CEO Jayson Penn is on leave and currently awaiting trial after a grand jury indicted him on price-fixing charges last June.

A spokesperson for Pilgrim’s did not respond to a request for comment Monday afternoon.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC

Dan Mika | Biz West Media/Prairie Mountain Media

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Boulder Area news

  1. Plan A Meaningful Memorial Service

    Viegut Funeral Home can help you plan a meaningful memorial service for your loved one. Northern Colorado families trust Viegut’s...
  2. Is Your Home’s Heating Ready For Winter?

    Is your home’s heating ready for winter? A properly operating system keeps your home comfortable and safe—and can save you...
  3. Gated Townhome Community In Longmont

    The Shores at McIntosh Lake is an exceptional gated townhome community in Longmont. There are five well-designed floor plans—you’ll find...
  4. What Is Ashiatsu Massage?

    What is Ashiatsu massage, and why are your feet going to love it? Ashiatsu is a barefoot massage technique using...
  5. Alzheimer’s And Dementia Care Provider

    Choosing an Alzheimer’s and dementia care provider is an important decision. AltaVita Memory Care is a trusted memory care center...