After a harrowing journey, rescued iguana awaits new home at reptile refuge in Longmont

Searching for a place to sunbathe at high altitude, a green iguana, native to the tropics, found himself totally out of his element as he balanced on a boat railing on Lake George in Park County.

What he did find that late July day was a nearby camper. The man had spotted the reptile the night before, while camping, and now here the creature was again, drawn to the warmth of his metal boat. The man attempted to pick the lizard up, and perhaps sensing that the person wanted to help, the iguana leapt from the railing onto the man’s shoulder.

Darcy Mount, the park manager for Eleven Mile and Spinney Mountain state parks, was in disbelief — a difficult reaction to get out of someone who deals with a variety of odd situations in the wilderness.

“I have responded to calls of eagles struggling in the water,” Mount wrote in a Colorado Parks and Wildlife column about finding an iguana. “I’ve had a gull wrapped in fishing line. I’ve answered calls about skunks that were actually raccoons. And there was a report of a fox that was, in fact, a Labrador.”

But never has she, or any Colorado Parks and Wildlife rangers that she knows of, found an iguana in the wilderness, Mount said in a phone interview Tuesday.

Fortunately, the iguana found the right people to rescue him from peril. Now, the iguana that park staff named Miles has found refuge at the Colorado Reptile Humane Society in Longmont, where he awaits adoption and a loving home, with less adventure and lots more heat.

Ann-Elizabeth Nash, the executive director of Colorado Reptile Humane Society, said Miles was brought to the nonprofit on Aug. 4, after Mount called to tell her about the situation. The nonprofit aims to use education and action to improve the lives of reptiles and amphibians in captivity.

Miles is 2 years old and is a green iguana, bred to have both blue and green coloring, Nash explained. Iguanas typically live between 15 to 20 years. Miles condition when he was brought to the reptile refuge said a lot about his journey before coming to Longmont.

Miles had burn scars along his spines, likely from a cold habitat that forced him to get too close to a heat lamp. He was also underweight, missing a couple of toes, and was discovered to have poor eyesight.

While it’s difficult to tell what ailments stemmed from him being stranded outdoors, Nash believes most of Miles’ health issues are due to longer-term problems that can be traced back to his owner.

Alone in the wilderness, with weak eyesight and missing appendages, Nash said “he must have been really, really scared.”

Nash revels at just how amazing it is that Miles was found. Iguanas can die in 40-degree temperatures and the lizard may have made an easy snack for a hungry predator.

Miles also happened to be rescued by someone with experience and compassion for caring for reptiles. Mount has a pet bull python, named Amari, and happened to have an extra heat lamp handy.

For five days Miles remained with Mount and served as an office mate to her and her colleagues. They rigged the heat lamp to a dog crate and Mount cranked the heat, turning her office “into a sauna.” The iguana stood sentry on the back of Mount’s chair, basked under his heat lamp or explored the office.

The iguana’s mild nature and love of fruit and vegetable treats brought delight to her coworkers, Mount said, especially at a time that has been particularly stressful for state parks’ personnel.With some businesses closed and many events canceled, due to the coronavirus, open space areas and state parks have seen an increase in visitors.

Mount said people bring all kinds of pets camping, even less common pets to take outdoors, such as ferrets. While it’s possible Miles got away from his owner and stowed away on the boat and got stranded, Mount said that she strongly suspects that Miles was abandoned, because no one called Colorado Parks and Wildlife in search of him.

Leaving pets in the open wilderness is unfortunately not unheard of and has happened for more than a century, Mount said, from miners abandoning their burros to people releasing their goldfish into lakes and streams, which can have devastating impacts to native wildlife, she wrote in her column. Dogs, cats and horses have also been abandoned by their owners in the wild.

With many organizations, like the Colorado Reptile Humane Society, available, Mount said there’s no excuse for abandoning a helpless animal.

“All of this is heartbreaking and cruel,” she wrote in her column. “I can’t imagine how anyone justifies turning loose domesticated pets that are totally dependent on humans to survive.”

Mount added: “Taking a tropical reptile to a high altitude that had no food source and low overnight temperatures was inhumane.”

At the Colorado Reptile Humane Society, Nash said, the majority of reptiles that the nonprofit houses are owner surrenders, though a few, particularly turtles, are provided refuge after they are found abandoned.

As much as she loved having him around, Mount said she knew that she couldn’t keep Miles as pet, so she called Longmont’s Colorado Reptile Humane Society to help her find him a loving home.

Mount took Miles to the nonprofit’s location at 13941 Elmore Road in Longmont. There, Mount said goodbye to her colorful office mate.

The Colorado Reptile Humane Society currently houses about 100 reptiles — a number Nash says is lower than average, due to high adoption rates during the pandemic.

Miles, who Nash said Mount named after Eleven Mile State Park, has gained weight and his health has improved. He has been housed with another smaller iguana. The reptiles have plenty of branches to climb in the warm enclosure.

Miles is now ready to be adopted. Nash said his ideal owner will be someone who is conscious of his vision problems and is able to provide him a loving home.

“He’s a really nice animal … he has a very mild personality,” Nash said. “That goes a long way to helping him find the perfect home.”

To donate to the Colorado Reptile Humane Society, people can visit the nonprofit’s website at corhs.org/index.php?get=news. Anyone who finds a non-native reptile may call the refuge at 303-776-2070.