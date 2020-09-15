At the Markets: Garlic makes its aromatic debut

Boulder County Farmers Markets

What’s happening at market

Initial reports from farmers say the winter storm did not damage the fields as badly as predicted. Many farmers prepared well and expect to have some if not all their summer and fall crops at their stands and on online stores. Don’t forget to patronize the packaged vendors — pies, bread, broths, pasta and sauces add great subsistence to any plate of veggies.

In season now

Fall flavors are really starting to pop — apples, arugula, beets, beef, bison, broccoli, carrots, chard, cheese, chicken, collard greens, cucumbers, eggs, fennel, flowers, garlic, honey, kale, lamb, lettuce, pears, pork, potatoes, microgreens, mushrooms, peppers, shishitos, spicy greens, onions, sweet corn, winter squash, tomatoes, radishes and turnips.

‘Lots’ of this, please

The many shades and flavor profiles of garlic.

The farmer says

It’s notable that not one garlic variety is alike another. Some are pungent, spicy or mild, and even sweet. The differences can be subtle, but once you dig in your tastebuds will gravitate toward noting the complexities of garlic.

Karen Beeman, of Weebee Farms, is the market’s resident garlic expert. She was able to get her troves of garlic stored in her greenhouse before the storm to avoid the extreme temperatures. All the bulbs fared nicely.

Varieties we hope to try out at her stand this week include Amtheyst and Yugoslavian. Beeman notes on her blog that the Yugoslavian is spicy and sweet, and nutty when roasted. She also sells planting bulbs such as Inchelium Red, Chesnok Red and German Extra Hardy.

Catch WeeBee Farms at the Boulder Farmers Market for at least the next few weeks. Beeman’s blog also has useful tips on storing, planting and weekly features on new garlic arrivals at the market.

How to prepare

There are many ways to prepare garlic — cut, mince, mash, or even roast whole. Use the broad side of a knife to crush the clove. This will loosen the skin for removal. Crushed garlic has the strongest flavor, while a coarse chop will be milder.

Goes with

The sky is the limit with garlic pairings — you really can’t go wrong.

How to store it

Softneck varieties store longer, so eat your hardneck garlic before January hits. Hardneck varieties also tend to be more flavorful. Store at room temperature in a dark, dry place. Beeman recommends a clay garlic keeper for short-term storage and a paper bag for long-term storage. Bear in mind that once you break open the bulb it will perish sooner.

Markets information

Boulder Farmers Market13th Street and Canyon Boulevard8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 214 to 7:30 p.m. WednesdaysPreorder curbside pickup also on Wednesdays at bcfm.org/curbside-pickup/

Lafayette Farmers Market

(curbside pickup only)400 Block of East Simpson Street3 to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Sep. 24Preorder curbside pickup only at bcfm.org/curbside-pickup/

Longmont Farmers MarketBoulder County Fairgrounds8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 21Preorder curbside pickup also available on Sunday at bcfm.org/curbside-pickup/

Union Station Farmers MarketDenver’s Union Station9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 24Preorder curbside pickup also available on Sunday at bcfm.org/curbside-pickup/