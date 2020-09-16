Biking month replaces Bike to Work Day

After rescheduling Bike to Work Day in Boulder from June to Sept. 22, the annual cycling event is now canceled.

But, the city is continuing “Bike to Wherever Month” to encourage social distancing activities.

Community Cycles and Boulder Transportation Connections partnered to organize events throughout the month. Scavenger hunts, choose-your-own adventures and self-guided mural tours are among the foot and bike-friendly activities. There will also be a bike safety webinar and a formula and question and answer session with city and county transportation staff on Sept. 22.

All events are listed on the Boulder Walk and Bike Month website.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC