CU Boulder expects to begin new testing strategies as data shows bulk of its cases are off-campus

University of Colorado Boulder officials announced in a letter to the campus community that 71% of its positive cases involve people who live off-campus and that officials would need to reconsider the campus’ operating status if large gatherings do not stop.

The letter from Chancellor Phil DiStefano and Associate Vice Chancellor for Integrity, Safety and Compliance Dan Jones stated campus officials are working with counterparts in Boulder, Boulder County and the state to discuss options and that they expect to begin new testing strategies and other measures to “change behaviors contributing to the increase.”

The letter also noted the county has quarantined residents at four sorority houses.

“We are writing with an update and an urgent request,” the letter states. “We need to stop the recent rise in positive COVID-19 cases immediately by wearing face coverings, avoiding gatherings of more than 10 people, practicing physical distancing and staying home when experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms.”

The letter included a chart that shows the break-down of the number of positive cases in each week of the fall semester, with 13 detected Aug. 24-Aug. 28, 90 detected Aug. 31-Sept. 4 and 205 detected from Sept. 8-11, for a total of 308 so far.

The letter states that 71% of the positive cases are among individuals living off campus, but does not delineate between students, faculty and staff.

The letter also blames the number of cases on gatherings at “a few sororities, fraternities and other multi-student residences on University Hill”, noting attendance at those events, in addition to a lack of masking and social distancing, were the most common factors among the positive cases.

Officials reiterated disciplinary measures that could be taken against students who violate the public health code by attending or hosting a large gathering, stating increased enforcement already has begun. Penalties include exclusion from campus for two weeks; probation, which can affect future study-abroad or graduate student applications; required participation in educational sanctions; or suspension from campus for at least one semester for “multiple or severe violations.”

The letter does not state how many students have been disciplined or which measures have been used, but the Undergraduate Interfraternity Council already fined five fraternities for violating health orders.

Contact tracing also shows there is little evidence of spread when infectious people attend classes, the letter notes, saying Boulder County Public Health does not have concerns about in-person classes because of the required masking and social distancing, decreased campus density and increased ventilation. However, the letter also acknowledged officials will need to reconsider campus status of bad behavior does not change.

“The national discourse has centered around whether colleges can meet this moment and if students can rise to the challenge,” the letter states. “We know how. It requires compliance with public health guidance. And we believe we can do it.”