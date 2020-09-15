GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

CU Boulder reports 77 new coronavirus cases

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
The University of Colorado Boulder recorded 77 new coronavirus cases on Monday, according to the school’s online dashboard.

The 77 positive tests were out of 1,457 screenings and 240 completed diagnostic tests, bringing the total amount of positive cases for the semester to 385 positive cases found in testing done by the university.

CU Boulder recorded 89 cases on Friday, out of 205 recorded during the week following the Labor Day weekend.

The university sent out an “urgent message” Monday night asking students to comply with health orders, noting that 71% of cases recorded on its dashboard so far have been from students living off campus.

Off-campus students are not required to get screened like on-campus students, but those who do choose to get tested at the university health center are included in the dashboard numbers.

Test results taken at the university are included in Boulder County’s numbers if that person is a county resident. To date, there have been 2,877 cases in Boulder County, with 204 hospitalizations and 971 individuals recovered.

Boulder County Public Health spokesperson Chana Goussetis said Tuesday that between Aug. 24 when classes began and Sunday, 429 of the county’s 631 positive cases have come from the CU Boulder community.

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.
