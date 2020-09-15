Hazy skies with a high of 88 today in Boulder

Boulder should see highs in the 80s but more haze, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for hazy skies with a high of 88 and an overnight low of 56.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 84 and an overnight low of 53.

Thursday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 86 and an overnight low of 55.

Friday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 85 and an overnight low of 57.