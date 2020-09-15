GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

MiRagen CEO resigns, company hires strategic…

News
Boulder Area news

MiRagen CEO resigns, company hires strategic review adviser

Bill Marshall is president and CEO at MiRagen Therapeutics in Gunbarrel.
By | Biz West Media/Prairie Mountain Media
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Bill Marshall, a co-founder and former CEO of MiRagen Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: MGEN), has resigned from the Boulder biotech company as it made signals that it’s looking to merge or be acquired in the near future.

In a statement, Miragen said Chief Operating Officer Lee Rauch would take over the company’s top spot. Marshall will remain as an adviser to the company, but also relinquished his role as the board chairman along with the top executive spot. He has been with the company since its inception in 2006.

Rauch, a veteran of biotech companies such as Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: GBT) and most recently an executive-in-residence at a venture-capital firm and at Columbia University, joined Miragen in June.

The company also announced that it would review its current pipeline and focus on MRG-229, a pre-clinical drug candidate to treat pulmonary fibrosis, or excessive lung scarring.

That may indicate a spinoff of other drugs in the company’s portfolio, including cobomarsen, a potential treatment for rare forms of lymphoma that was granted orphan drug status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in July. Miragen said it would conclude Phase II studies for that drug and report initial results by the end of the year.

Finally, Miragen said it hired Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. for a review of “strategic alternatives”, a forerunner event that signals a company is interested in a merger, acquisition, taking on additional research work for another drug company or some other type of major business event.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC

Dan Mika | Biz West Media/Prairie Mountain Media

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Boulder Area news

  1. Transform Your Kitchen Countertops

    A new look for your kitchen countertops can transform your whole kitchen! Miracle Method of Boulder can get rid of...
  2. Plan A Meaningful Memorial Service

    Viegut Funeral Home can help you plan a meaningful memorial service for your loved one. Northern Colorado families trust Viegut’s...
  3. Is Your Home’s Heating Ready For Winter?

    Is your home’s heating ready for winter? A properly operating system keeps your home comfortable and safe—and can save you...
  4. Gated Townhome Community In Longmont

    The Shores at McIntosh Lake is an exceptional gated townhome community in Longmont. There are five well-designed floor plans—you’ll find...
  5. What Is Ashiatsu Massage?

    What is Ashiatsu massage, and why are your feet going to love it? Ashiatsu is a barefoot massage technique using...