GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Photos: Miles the Iguana Needs a Home

NewsBoulder Area news

Photos: Miles the Iguana Needs a Home

  • LONGMONT, CO – September 15, 2020: Ann-Elizabeth Nash holds Miles, a rescued iguana that needs a home. Miles the iguana was found clinging to a boat at Lake George. Colorado Parks and Wildlife rangers rescued him and brought him to the home of Ann-Elizabeth Nash of Longmont. He now awaits a new home. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • LONGMONT, CO – September 15, 2020: Ann-Elizabeth Nash holds Miles, a rescued iguana that needs a home. Miles the iguana was found clinging to a boat at Lake George. Colorado Parks and Wildlife rangers rescued him and brought him to the home of Ann-Elizabeth Nash of Longmont. He now awaits a new home. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • LONGMONT, CO – September 15, 2020: Ann-Elizabeth Nash holds Ella, one of her iguanas living at her home. Miles the iguana was found clinging to a boat at Lake George. Colorado Parks and Wildlife rangers rescued him and brought him to the home of Ann-Elizabeth Nash of Longmont. He now awaits a new home. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • LONGMONT, CO – September 15, 2020:Ella the iguana with one of her roommates at the home of Ann-Elizabeth Nash of Longmont. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • LONGMONT, CO – September 15, 2020: Granite, a female veiled chameleon, lives at the home of Ann-Elizabeth Nash of Longmont. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • LONGMONT, CO – September 15, 2020: Granite, a female veiled chameleon, lives at the home of Ann-Elizabeth Nash of Longmont. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • LONGMONT, CO – September 15, 2020:The iguana community at the home of Ann-Elizabeth Nash. Miles the iguana was found clinging to a boat at Lake George. Colorado Parks and Wildlife rangers rescued him and brought him to the home of Ann-Elizabeth Nash of Longmont. He now awaits a new home. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

of

Expand
By | cgrassmick@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Cliff Grassmick | Photographer

Cliff Grassmick is a photographer for the Boulder Daily Camera, Longmont Times-Call and Broomfiled Enterprise
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

  1. Transform Your Kitchen Countertops

    A new look for your kitchen countertops can transform your whole kitchen! Miracle Method of Boulder can get rid of...
  2. Plan A Meaningful Memorial Service

    Viegut Funeral Home can help you plan a meaningful memorial service for your loved one. Northern Colorado families trust Viegut’s...
  3. Is Your Home’s Heating Ready For Winter?

    Is your home’s heating ready for winter? A properly operating system keeps your home comfortable and safe—and can save you...
  4. Gated Townhome Community In Longmont

    The Shores at McIntosh Lake is an exceptional gated townhome community in Longmont. There are five well-designed floor plans—you’ll find...
  5. What Is Ashiatsu Massage?

    What is Ashiatsu massage, and why are your feet going to love it? Ashiatsu is a barefoot massage technique using...