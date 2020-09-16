GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Broomfield hosts hazardous waste, paper…

News
Boulder Area news

Broomfield hosts hazardous waste, paper shredding events

The Broomfield city limits signs on the east side of the city. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
By | jrios@prairiemountainmedia.com | Broomfield Enterprise
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

A free fall paper shred event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Norman Smith Service Center, 3001 W. 124th Ave.

Broomfield residents can bring up to three boxes, which include banker’s or copy paper boxes weighing no more than 35 pounds per box, of paper or three 32-gallon trash bags of shredded paper for “safe and secure destruction,” according to the city’s website.

The event is designed to be contactless, according to the city, and residents can place their boxed or bagged paper in their trunk for volunteers to remove. Masks are required.

Learn more at Broomfield.org/ShredDay.

A Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day will be held 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 3 also at the Normal Smith Service Center.

Collections are by appointment only. The city and county’s Environmental Services provides this program for Broomfield residents only to dispose of household hazardous waste and electronic waste free of charge. More information will be provided upon the appointment confirmation.

To make an appointment call 303-438-6334. For more information contact Dave Jackson at djackson@broomfield.org or by calling 303-438-6329.

Jennifer Rios | Reporter

Jennifer Rios covers the City and County of Broomfield
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Boulder Area news

  1. Transform Your Kitchen Countertops

    A new look for your kitchen countertops can transform your whole kitchen! Miracle Method of Boulder can get rid of...
  2. Plan A Meaningful Memorial Service

    Viegut Funeral Home can help you plan a meaningful memorial service for your loved one. Northern Colorado families trust Viegut’s...
  3. Is Your Home’s Heating Ready For Winter?

    Is your home’s heating ready for winter? A properly operating system keeps your home comfortable and safe—and can save you...
  4. Gated Townhome Community In Longmont

    The Shores at McIntosh Lake is an exceptional gated townhome community in Longmont. There are five well-designed floor plans—you’ll find...
  5. What Is Ashiatsu Massage?

    What is Ashiatsu massage, and why are your feet going to love it? Ashiatsu is a barefoot massage technique using...