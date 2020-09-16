Census deadline approaches

Census takers are currently knocking on Broomfield doors to follow up with households that have not yet responded to the 2020 Census.

To complete the form visit My2020Census.gov or call 1-844-330-2020. Residents can also fill out the paper form they received in the mail.

The deadline to respond is Sept. 30.

While Colorado’s current overall self response rate in metro counties is exceeding 75%, some rural areas have current self-response rates of 50% or less including Baca, Cheyenne, Conejos, Costilla, Dolores, Routt, and Saguache counties, according to a news release from the Colorado Department of Agriculture.

Census information is used as the reference for distribution of many federal dollars, including funding for the school lunch program, Medicaid and Medicare, highway construction, USDA’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Women, and Infants and Children Supplemental Nutrition Program, according to the release.

Completing the 2020 Census takes about 10 minutes. The form does not ask about U.S. citizenship and is available in 13 languages.