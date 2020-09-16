CU Boulder records 56 new coronavirus cases

Fifty-six people tested positive for coronavirus at University of Colorado Boulder on Tuesday, according to the campus dashboard updated this morning.

The university had 122 of 249 available isolation spaces in use and conducted 218 diagnostic coronavirus tests and 1,791 screening tests Tuesday.

Today’s update brings CU Boulder’s case count to 441 since classes began on Aug. 24.

CU Boulder’s coronavirus test results are included in Boulder County’s numbers if that person is a county resident, Boulder County Public Health spokesperson Chana Goussetis previously stated.

The sharp increase in cases at CU Boulder and in the county — the majority of which are linked to students living off campus — led to Boulder County Public Health asking all local CU Boulder students to quarantine for 14 days to stop the spread of the virus.

Boulder city officials are expected to announce an emergency order today with similar language focused on specific nuisance properties identified by the Boulder Police Department as defying coronavirus public health orders.

This is a developing story and will be updated.