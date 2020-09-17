Fire damages North Boulder home; no injuries reported

GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

A jet of water sprays out from a basement window as fire crews from Boulder Rural Fire Rescue, Boulder Fire-Rescue and Louisville Fire Department work to extinguish a house fire on the 3800 block of Campo Court on Wednesday in Boulder. (Timothy Hurst/Staff Photographer)
A basement fire damaged a North Boulder home Wednesday, but officials said no one was in the house at the time and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters from Boulder Rural Fire Rescue, Boulder Fire-Rescue and Louisville Fire Department responded about 4:55 p.m. to the single-story home in the 3800 block of Campo Court.

The initial call was made by a neighbor who heard a popping noise coming from the house and later saw smoke coming from the basement, said Vinnie Montez, a night-shift commander for the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

When they arrived, fire crews saw smoke and flames coming from the structure, Montez said.

A damage estimate was not available Wednesday night, and the cause of the fire is under investigation, he said.

Tim Hurst

