Longmont: No more mosquito spraying this year

News
Boulder Area news

By | jfryar@prairiemountainmedia.com | Longmont Times-Call
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Mosquito spraying in Longmont has ended for the 2020 season, city officials announced in a Wednesday news release.

Aug. 27 was the last date that Vector Disease Control International, Longmont’s mosquito control contractor, conducted nightime spraying.

The company began its Longmont spraying on June 30 after West Nile Virus-positive mosquitoes were identified in Larimer County.

City officials said the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has reported 13 human cases of West Niel Virus this year, including one in Boulder County and three in Larimer County.

Vector Disease control’s total miles of adulticide mosquito spraying in Longmont in 2020 was the lowest in history of the city’s program, which began in 2003, at 166.77 miles this year. The city spent $73,944 to administer its mosquito control strategy in 2020.

John Fryar | City reporter

John Fryar has covered Longmont city government since 1983.
