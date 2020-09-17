Los Seis sculpture to remain at CU Boulder

A sculpture honoring Los Seis de Boulder will remain at University of Colorado Boulder permanently, officials announced Wednesday, both at its current location in front of Temporary Building 1 and as part of the University Libraries’ Special Collections, Archives and Preservation department.

CU Boulder alumna and artist Jasmine Baetz worked with students, community members and surviving family to honor the six current, former or incoming students and Chicano activists killed in two car bombs in Boulder in 1974. Known as Los Seis de Boulder, they are Una Jaakola, Reyes Martinez, Neva Romero, Florencio Granado, Heriberto Teran and Francisco Dougherty.

Baetz’s sculpture, depicting mosaic images of Los Seis, was installed in front of Temporary Building 1 in July 2019. The sculpture’s future came into question in March, when students protested an announcement by Chancellor Phil DiStefano that it would be indefinitely temporary while campus leaders worked to address policies that limit art installations to 180 days.

Making the sculpture a permanent part of campus is a good first step to addressing the equity issues facing Chicano, Latino and students of color on campus, Baetz said.

“I see this news in a continuum, looking back at 1968 where the administration of this university made promises about how it was materially going to support students of color and it really never realized those promises and started walking back programming,” Baetz said. “I want to know how the university is going to make good on those promises.”

Michelle Steinwand, who is Jaakola’s sister, said she is thrilled the sculpture will be at the university permanently.

“It really is very comforting and exciting to think of future generations being able to benefit from this and having the opportunity of learning about the struggle back then and how it fits with right now,” Steinwand said.

“There’s now a space that’s been created that acknowledges and allows for remembering and not forgetting,” she said.

Securing the statue’s future is a historic moment for UMAS y MEXA, said CU Boulder student Betsabet Samarripa. Los Seis de Boulder were among the UMAS members occupying Temporary Building 1 in 1974 to protest CU Boulder defunding programs that supported Mexican-American and Chicano students.

“It gives us hope. It’s a little victory that we need to be celebrating, but we’re also acknowledging that there’s so much more work that needs to be done,” Samarripa said.

Unless students are members of UMAS y MEXA or in an Ethnic Studies class, it’s unlikely they know about the history of Los Seis, Samarripa said.

“The history of the campus is such an essential aspect that you have to know in order to keep moving forward and in order to keep fighting for social justice and the collective liberation that we all want,” she said.

Campus archivists will develop education and research tools as well as data and information that will bring attention to this chapter of CU Boulder’s history, according to the university’s announcement.

“Part of this will capture people’s imagination in a new way, and we’re hoping they’ll want to take a look at what they might see as dusty, musty stacks of documents, to understand them and help them form the story,” said Dean of University Libraries Robert McDonald.

University Libraries is also looking for people who have documents or artifacts related to Los Seis that they’re willing to share, McDonald said.

“We’re really grateful for the work of Jasmine Baetz and others in the Chicanx community that worked to keep this history alive,” he said.