Residents advised to share written public comment on proposed Boulder Rifle Club expansion by Oct. 19

Residents are invited to submit written public feedback on a proposed expansion of the Boulder Rifle Club until the next scheduled public hearing on Oct. 20.

Michelle Krezek, the Boulder County commissioners’ chief of staff, said there has some confusion about deadlines for written public comment. Referral agencies, such as county transportation, county public works and the city, are advised to submit written feedback by Friday. Residents, however may submit written comments until the scheduled public hearing at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20. Krezek advised, however, that people submit their responses by Monday, Oct. 19, to allow commissioners time to read the comments.

To share feedback, residents may email planner@bouldercounty.org or send a letter to the Community Planning & Permitting Department at P.O. Box 471, Boulder CO 80306. All comments will be made part of the public record and given to the applicant, the documents said.

The Boulder Rifle Club has submitted a special use application for review. The club’s proposal includes construction of five new ranges at its location at 4810 N. 26th St. Construction would include 300-yard, 200-yard, 100-meter, 50-meter and 25-meter ranges, as well as a 20,050-square-foot indoor range building.

During a public meeting last year, a number of residents who live near the range expressed concerns about how the expansion could increase vehicle traffic and create gun noise that would disturb surrounding wildlife.

If open, the expansion could help Boulder County fulfill its initiative to provide public ranges as safe alternative to shooting on federal lands, although the rifle club is private.

People seeking more information on the project may call Summer Frederick, staff planner, at 720-564-2603 or sfrederick@bouldercounty.org.

Information on how participate in the virtual public hearing on Oct. 20 will be available at boco.org/SE-20-0008 and boco.org/SU-19-0009.