GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Boulder-based Hope Foods dips into Amazon Fresh…

News
Boulder Area news

Boulder-based Hope Foods dips into Amazon Fresh market

By | BizWest Media/Prairie Mountain Publishing
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder’s Hope Foods LLC, a maker of hummus, guacamole and other veggie-based dips, is expanding its market into Amazon Fresh, a grocery service subsidiary of Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN).

Prior to the addition of Amazon Fresh, the Boulder brand was in 6,200 stores nationwide, according to Hope Foods, including Whole Foods Market Inc., Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) and Safeway Inc.

“We’re thrilled to now make Hope Foods available via Amazon Fresh,” said Nicole Pavlica, vice president of marketing and innovation at Hope Foods, in a prepared statement. “Amazon Fresh will allow us to reach new consumers and give existing consumers access to a wider variety of Hope Foods flavors they may not have tried before, including our new Cashew & Almond Dips.”

Amazon Fresh is a delivery and pickup service. It’s only available in select cities, mostly major cities for the U.S. For Colorado, it’s available only in Denver.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC

Ali C M Watkins | BizWest Media/Prairie Mountain Publishing

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Boulder Area news

  1. Transform Your Kitchen Countertops

    A new look for your kitchen countertops can transform your whole kitchen! Miracle Method of Boulder can get rid of...
  2. Plan A Meaningful Memorial Service

    Viegut Funeral Home can help you plan a meaningful memorial service for your loved one. Northern Colorado families trust Viegut’s...
  3. Is Your Home’s Heating Ready For Winter?

    Is your home’s heating ready for winter? A properly operating system keeps your home comfortable and safe—and can save you...
  4. Gated Community In Longmont

    The Shores at McIntosh Lake is an exceptional gated community in Longmont. There are five well-designed floor plans—you’ll find just...
  5. What Is Ashiatsu Massage?

    What is Ashiatsu massage, and why are your feet going to love it? Ashiatsu is a barefoot massage technique using...