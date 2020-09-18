Boulder City Council approves escooter pilot program

Boulder will move forward with piloting a shared escooter program as five City Council members voting in favor of allowing shared escooters, both sitting and standing, in a limited geographic area of the city.

Council members voted on the measure Tuesday after considerable debate about the safety and sustainability of escooters.

Council members Aaron Brockett, Sam Weaver, Rachel Friend, Junie Joseph and Mary Young voted in favor of the limited allowance of licensing shared escooters, while Council members Adam Swetlik, Bob Yates and Mark Wallach voted against it. Council member Mirabai Nagle was absent.

The pilot program includes significant constraints, including geographic boundaries, a limited time period and require the company selected to share trip data with the city. And if there is an increase in accidents, the City Council has the right to pull the plug on the program.

The geographic boundary includes east of 28th Street, with the remaining boundaries determined by city staff. Staff will also determine the time frame for the pilot program.

An exact start date for the pilot program hasn’t been announced because the city still needs to put our a request for proposal to escooter vendors.

What City Council members approved was different than what city staff recommended, which was that Council only approve seated escooters because they are safer and more durable.

The staff recommendation did not match the suggestion of the city’s five-member Transportation Advisory Board, which supported allowing both sitting and standing escooters.

Board Chair Tila Duhaime cited reports from federal agencies that replacing car trips with escooter trips would make roads substantially safer.

“Offering more and not fewer options is key to luring people away from their cars,” Duhaime said.

In voting against the measure, Swetlik said he was worried about the durability of escooters. He also asked about data concerning the environmental impact of creating escooters, how long they will last and how many car trips they will actually replace.

“I like the idea of replacing car trips, show me how it’s replacing car trips and I will believe you. That’s a critical question I need answered,” Swetlik said.