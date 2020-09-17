CU Boulder records 100 new coronavirus cases

University of Colorado Boulder recorded 100 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the largest single-day increase since classes began Aug. 24.

CU Boulder has seen a surge in new cases this month, and a strongly suggested two-week quarantine, issued by Boulder County Public Health, is currently in effect to stop the spread of cases. The campus has reported 541 coronavirus cases since Aug. 24.

The number of new cases is expected to rise in coming days as health officials open two new testing sites in Boulder.

The campus conducted 297 diagnostic tests and 1,379 monitoring tests on Wednesday, according to CU Boulder’s online dashboard, and had filled 151 of 249 campus isolation spaces.

CU Boulder’s coronavirus test results are included in Boulder County’s numbers if that person is a county resident.

This is a developing story and will be updated.