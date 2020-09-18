East Boulder County Artists to host first virtual studio tour through Sunday

Painters, potters, jewelers and more will sell their wares as part of East Boulder County Artists’ first virtual studio tour.

The tour will take place from Thursday to Sunday and includes work by more than 25 artists.

“In the interest of safety, we’re experimenting with an all-new format to give you access to unique and talented artists in our area,” East Boulder County Artists wrote on its webpage.

People can visit East Boulder County Artists’ website at ebcacolorado.org to see the participating artists and explore the available mediums.

East Boulder County Artists is a nonprofit group, that launched in 2000 with the mission of promoting visual art. Artists who are part of the nonprofit include people from Louisville, Lafayette, Longmont and Superior.