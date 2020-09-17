Hazy skies with a high of 85 today in Boulder

Boulder will once again see hazy skies and highs in the 80s today, according to the National Weather Service.
Today’s forecast calls for hazy skies with a high of 85 and an overnight low of 54.
Friday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 85 and an overnight low of 57.
Saturday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 86 and an overnight low of 54, with a 10% chance of showers.
Sunday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 82 and an overnight low of 54, with a 10% chance of showers.
