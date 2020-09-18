Longmont City Council objects to RTD dipping into FasTracks savings account

Longmont City Council has written the Regional Transportation District that the city “strongly opposes” dipping into an RTD savings account to help resolve the metropolitan transit agency’s budget crisis.

The RTD had placed money in that FasTracks Internal Savings Account for a number of purposes, including to help with the expense of providing FasTracks’ Northwest Rail line, a long-awaited project to provide commuter passenger rail service between Denver and Longmont.

“It is critical that RTD honor the 2004 vote of our constituents” for the package of FasTracks projects and the 0.4% sales tax that’s since been collected throughout the multiple-county transit district to pay for those projects, Longmont City Council members wrote interim RTD General Manager Paul Ballard in Thursday’s letter.

Since that 2004 election, “Longmont citizens, workers and visitors have paid more than $60 million to FasTracks and have not seen any benefits from these generated revenues,” the council member wrote.

Council said the RTD’s creation of the savings account was “a good-faith effort ” to hold onto funds needed for completing a number of FasTracks projects, including the Northwest Rail.

Council said the RTD’s FasTracks has yet to honor the commitments to complete all the remaining projects that were promised to voters 16 years ago “and there has not been an alternative solution offered, so it would be in bad faith to diminish” the agency’s FasTracks Internal Savings Account “at this time.”

The Denver Post reported earlier this month that to balance its budget, the RTD board is considering suspending annual contributions to RTD’s FasTracks Internal Savings Account, including $17.6 million next year. Some board members want to tap into that saving account’s $119 million balance. That account is RTD’s piggy bank for unfunded FasTracks projects, including completion of a northwest rail line to Boulder and Longmont — a $1.5 billion project that’s decades behind schedule.

The RTD board also has been considering layoffs, pay cuts, service reductions and dipping into reserves, including nearly $59 million for operation of the FasTracks lines and $8.6 million in the base budget, which covers RTD’s other operations.

Proceeding toward accomplishing the 2004 FasTracks plan for the Northwest Rail service to Longmont “is central to RTD rebuilding the public’s trust, not only within the Northwest Region but throughout the District,” the Longmont City Council wrote.

Longmont’s letter, signed by Mayor Brian Bagley, stemmed from Councilwoman Joan Peck’s motion during this week’s meeting to send such a message to the RTD — a motion that got unanimous approval Tuesday night.

The Northwest Chamber Alliance, a coalition of chambers of commerce in Boulder and Broomfield counties, and the Northwest Mayors and Commissioners Coalition had sent similar letters to the RTD earlier this month.

“We understand RTD resources are stretched due to the impacts of COVID‐19,” the Northwest Chamber Alliance said in its Sept. 11 letter to the RTD’s Ballard.

“We are all suffering the consequences of this crisis, including the business and workforce we represent. That is no excuse for raiding funds that are tied to long‐term infrastructure investment commitments to our community that address both our regional mobility and economic vitality,” the chambers coalition said.

The Longmont, Boulder, Lafayette, Louisville, Superior and Broomfield chambers, along with the Latino Chamber of Boulder County, wrote: “We all must come together to address the current crisis and build back our regional economy. That effort will demand mutual trust. Let’s build that trust on the foundation of respect for long‐term commitments.”

Boulder County Commissioner Elise Jones, on behalf of the Metropolitan Mayors and Commissioners Coalition on Sept. 1 sent a letter to RTD’s Ballard and Angie Rivera-Malpiede, the transit agency’s board chairperson, stating that the coalition’s local elected officials “are continuing to request that RTD protect the FasTracks Internal Savings Account fund and reserve those dollars to ensure the completion of FasTracks.

“While we understand the financial constraints that RTD is facing due to COVID19 impacts and prior financial challenges, now is not the time to repurpose these dollars and forfeit on the promises made to regional voters in 2004,” Jones wrote. “RTD must honor prior commitments made to community partners in order to rebuild public trust.”

That coalition includes the mayors from Boulder, Broomfeld, Lafayette, Longmont, Louisville, Erie, Superior and Westminster as well as the Board of Boulder County Commissioners.