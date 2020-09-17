GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

North Boulder fire believed to be electrical; snake dies

A jet of water sprays out from a basement window as fire crews from Boulder Rural Fire Rescue, Boulder Fire-Rescue and Louisville Fire Department work to extinguish a house fire on the 3800 block of Campo Court on Wednesday in Boulder. (Timothy Hurst/Staff Photographer)
By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
A fire in north Boulder that killed a pet snake was likely electrical, investigators have determined.

The fire was reported at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 3800 block of Campo Court, according to a release from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

Firefighters arrived and were able to put out an active fire in the basement. There was extensive smoke damage throughout the home and heavy fire damage to the basement bedroom and a bathroom, with an estimated cost of damage at $200,000.

Nobody was home at the time of the fire, and officials reported no human injuries. However, it was later found that a pet snake did die in the fire.

An investigation by the Multiple Agency Fire Investigation Team determined the fire started in the basement bedroom and was electrical.

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.
