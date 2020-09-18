GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Portion of Boulder Canyon closed after head-on crash near Nederland; no serious injuries reported

A portion of Colo. 119 in Boulder Canyon has been shut down after a head-on collision near Nederland.

The crash occurred about 3:50 p.m. today at mile post 31, according to Trooper Gary Cutler of the Colorado State Patrol. Cutler said Colo. 119 between Castle Rock and Hurricane Hill is closed. Drivers are advised to find another route. Cutler estimated the road would be closed down for the next hour.

The crash involved two cars, one driven by a 27-year-old man and the other driven by 51-year-old woman. Both parties refused medical treatment, Cutler said. One car went off the road. Cutler did not have details about how far off the road the car traveled. He said the car did not enter the nearby creek.

In addition to Colorado State Patrol, the Boulder County Sheriff’s, the Nederland Police Department, Nederland Fire Department, Sugarloaf Fire Department and AMR responded to the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, Cutler said.

