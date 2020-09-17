September Nature Walk: Threemile Creek Trail traverses both aspen and rain forest habitats

Aspen on Guanella Pass should reach peak color by the third week in September. The drive itself is spectacular, but it’s even better when you add an easy walk through golden trees.

Threemile Creek Trail on the south side of the pass in Pike National Forest is the gold standard for September hikes, offering aspen, wildflowers, a tumblesome creek, and a colorful understory of red foliage and berries.

In mid-September of 2019, we found fireweed and geranium leaves in shades of salmon, scarlet rosehips, vivid crimson baneberries (not edible!), and even a few sweet raspberries Asters, clovers, and some cinqefoils continued to bloom attracting a few late butterflies and bees. We also encountered only a few people, a pleasant contrast to what you find on more well-known trails.

The trail starts at the Whiteside Picnic area, crosses Geneva Creek on a sturdy bridge, and heads up through aspens and conifers to Park County Road 62. Across the road, the trail continues uphill and enters the Mount Evans Wilderness area. There’s no fee, but you must get a permit at the trailhead kiosk. After skirting private property, the trail reaches Threemile Creek where a hewn log serves as a bridge.

There are several more creek crossings — all on logs — that could be precarious when wet. The trail follows the creek up through a spruce and Douglas-fir forest where mosses and ferns ornament big boulders and chickaree squirrels chatter. It feels like a rain forest.

Eventually the trail emerges into a meadow lined with aspen and featuring a few handsome bristlecone pines and views of Kataka Mountain. At the upper end of the meadow, the trail enters an aspen grove and continues up to a beaver pond and lodge where freshly cut branches are stuck into the water for winter feasting.

We turned around a short distance above the pond. Other hikers said there’s a lovely, narrow gorge a little farther on. If you continue still farther, the trail becomes steep with more difficult creek crossings and switchbacks that eventually take you up to the tundra. From the high point, the trail descends to the Rosalie Trail that drops to the parking lot on Guanella Pass.

It’s about 2 miles to the beaver pond and open-ended if you continue farther. To reach the trailhead, descend from the Gunella Pass summit for about 10.4 miles to the Whiteside Picnic area on the west side of the road where the trail begins. Although you can walk half a mile up the road to the official trailhead (no parking), it’s prettier to take the trail on the west side of Geneva Creek as described above.

Ruth Carol Cushman and Glenn Cushman are the authors of Boulder Hiking Trails, published by Graphic Arts Books.