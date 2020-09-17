SVVSD hosts virtual performing arts college information night

The St. Vrain Valley School District will host a virtual performing arts college information night from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Interested families must register ahead of the event to receive their invitation to the Webex event, at http://stvra.in/performingarts.

This will be the second year St. Vrain has hosted a performing arts college information night. Last year, more than 150 people from across the district attended the event, which was held at Erie High School.

This year’s event will feature faculty and staff members from the University of Denver, DIME Denver, the University of Colorado, Colorado State University and the University of Northern Colorado. Speakers will share information with students and parents considering pursuing a degree in dance, music and theater.

Topics will include programs and degree opportunities, the performing arts college application process, questions to ask potential colleges, scholarship opportunities and the audition process during the time of COVID-19.