Two people injured Thursday in two-car crash west of Longmont

Two people were taken to a hospital Thursday after a two-car crash west of Longmont.

The crash occurred about 5:10 p.m. at Colo. 66 and McCall Drive, according to Trooper Gary Cutler, of the Colorado State Patrol.

Cutler said the drivers, a 49-year-old man and a 59-year old, were taken to Centura Health-Longmont United Hospital. Cutler said neither victim suffered injuries that were life threatening.

Cutler said it was unclear whether there were any road closures stemming from the crash, but advised drivers to avoid the area until after 6 p.m. Thursday.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, Cutler said.