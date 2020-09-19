After DA ruling, Honduran immigrant states he will refund money accrued in GoFundMe

A Honduran immigrant claimed he was assaulted in Longmont in August, and the Boulder District Attorney’s office ruled Thursday that no charges would be filed following the investigation.

Investigators ruled the incident appeared to be a mutual road rage altercation.

But $23,749 sits in a GoFundMe account created on behalf of Jorge Rodriguez, 30, who told Longmont police he was pulled from his vehicle and beaten by a man. Rodriguez stated the assailant yelled, “Get out of our country,” during the assault.

The GoFundMe page states, “Rodriguez was followed and then violently attacked by a white man making racist and xenophobic statements. … He received some medical attention, but will need eye surgery, as well as a mechanic for his vehicle, which was damaged in the attack.”

Josh Stallings, north regional organizer for the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition and the creator of the GoFundMe, told the Times-Call that Rodriguez is “pledging to provide a refund for any donor who deems it necessary.”

“We were dismayed to discover that certain details of the original story were incorrectly relayed on the (GoFundMe) page,” Stallings stated in an email.

Stallings said remaining donations that were not refunded will go toward “the costs that have been incurred because of this altercation, including legal fees, repairs to his truck and any bills that he cannot pay for while out of work due to the injuries he sustained.”

According to the District Attorney’s decision letter, security footage shows that after Rodriguez purchased alcohol at a drive-thru liquor store, he stopped his vehicle in the middle of a roadway, forcing a red pickup to make a U-turn and exit out of the parking lot.

Investigators say Rodriguez then picked up speed and followed the pickup. The driver of the pickup, who was identified only by his initials in the letter, saw Rodriguez following and did not want to go home so he pulled over.

Both drivers then voluntarily exited their vehicles, contrary to some public statements about Rodriguez being pulled from a vehicle. Investigators said after a brief altercation, Rodriguez then pursued the pickup driver and a fistfight began.

While Rodriguez and one of three eyewitnesses in the area claimed there was hate speech used during the fight, prosecutors said a hate crime could not be charged.

Police said Rodriguez did suffer a nasal bone fracture and soft tissue contusion. However, an eye issue mentioned several times in public was later found to be an injury Rodriguez had sustained as a child.

The truck driver suffered an injury to his mouth, as did a woman with him who tried to break up the fight.

“There remains conflicting accounts about what happened, which are only further complicated by language barriers,” Stallings wrote. “Though details remain unclear, it appears that both (Rodriguez) and the other individual bear some responsibility for the physical altercation that occurred between them.”

Still, Stallings stated Rodriguez was called racial slurs, and “the blows (Rodriguez) suffered exacerbated a pre-existing condition in one of his eyes,” leaving him blind.

Rodriguez is still recovering from the injuries he sustained Aug. 9, Stallings said.

“(Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition) is committed to uplifting the voices of disempowered members of our community, especially immigrants and undocumented people,” Stallings stated. “At the same time, the organization believes strongly that a commitment to truth and transparency (is) essential to the ongoing struggle for justice for all.”