CU Boulder students required to switch residence halls as coronavirus cases surge

University of Colorado Boulder is requiring students living in Darley North residence hall to move out and into another residence hall by Sunday in order to create more isolation rooms for students with coronavirus.

CU Boulder has seen a surge in coronavirus cases since classes began Aug. 24, recording 130 positive diagnostic tests on Thursday and 178 isolation spaces in use. The university’s current case total is 671.

Students were informed of the change on Thursday, said spokesperson Melanie Marquez Parra.

“Residence Life and Student Housing are working to create additional isolation spaces for campus residents,” the letter to students states. “To support the health and safety of our students, all residents of Darley North will need to move to other residence halls within the Williams Village community by 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 20.”

Roommates will not be moved together due to space availability, according to the letter.

The university is issuing a $250 credit to all students who must move “for the inconvenience of this short notification.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.