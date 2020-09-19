Boulder County records 175 coronavirus cases Friday, no deaths

Boulder County on Friday tallied 175 coronavirus cases — with a vast majority coming from the University of Colorado Boulder, health department officials said.

The 175 cases bring the county’s total to 3,309. Of those, 204 have been hospitalized and 1,004 have recovered. There are 190 disease investigations in progress and the death toll remains at 79.

Though much of the surge is attributed to CU Boulder’s positive cases, Boulder County Public Health spokeswoman Chana Goussetis said many cases affiliated with the university may have been from previous days.

“There is a delay in tests done by CU (Boulder) being entered into the Colorado Electronic Disease Reporting System, which is where we get the data for Boulder County, so many of these newly reported results may be from previous days but had not yet been entered,” she said.

Goussetis said CU Boulder is working to upload the data more swiftly.

According to CU Boulder’s coronavirus dashboard, the university recorded 100 positive cases Wednesday, 130 positive cases Thursday and 130 cases Friday.

This week, public health officials “strongly recommended” CU Boulder’s students quarantine for 14 days, three sororities and one fraternity recorded virus outbreaks, both a walk-up and drive-up coronavirus testing site were created and CU Boulder students living in Darley North residence hall were told to move out to make way for additional campus quarantine space.

Goussetis said about 400 people daily have used the walk-up testing site located in the parking lot of 1205 Pleasant St. since it opened Wednesday. And at about 3:45 p.m. Friday, the first day of the drive-up test site at 2445 Stazio Drive, 388 people had been tested, she said.

Data updated Thursday shows 50,455 county residents have been tested for the virus with 3.94% of tests returning positive. The five-day average percent of positive tests is 2.8.

In Boulder County, the five-day average of new daily cases Friday is 85.8. Two weeks ago, the five-day average was 12.

Statewide, there have been 63,750 positive or probable cases. There have been 2,009 deaths among the cases, and of those, there have been 1,913 deaths because of the coronavirus. There have been 7,347 people hospitalized. Of Colorado’s roughly 5.7 million population, 813,355 people have been tested for the virus.

Boulder County cases by age:

0-9: 62

10-19: 745

20-29: 1,129

30-39: 321

40-49: 312

50-59: 296

60-69: 179

70-79: 142

80+: 110

Some data may be missing due to ongoing disease investigations and reporting delays, the health department notes.