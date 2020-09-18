GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Highs in the 80s over the weekend in Boulder

Boulder should see highs in the 80s with a slight chance of some afternoon showers over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 85 and an overnight low of 57, with some areas of smoke.

Saturday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 86 and an overnight low of 56.

Sunday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 85 and an overnight low of 54, with a 10% chance of showers.

